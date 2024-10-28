Fantasy Basketball
Jonas Valanciunas

Jonas Valanciunas News: Starting Monday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on October 28, 2024

Valanciunas will enter the starting lineup in Monday's matchup against the Hawks, Chase Hughes of Monumental Sports Network reports.

The club will opt for its jumbo lineup as the veteran center is slated to replace Carlton Carrington in the starting five. Valanciunas will join Alex Sarr in the frontcourt against Jalen Johnson and Clint Capela. Valanciunas has appeared in two games off the bench, during which he has amassed 28 points and 13 rebounds across 41 total minutes.

Jonas Valanciunas
Washington Wizards
