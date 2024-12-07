Jonas Valanciunas News: Starting Saturday

Valanciunas is in the Wizards' starting lineup for Saturday's game against the Nuggets.

After coming off the bench Thursday against the Mavericks, Valanciunas will return to the starting lineup Saturday due to Alex Sarr (back) being ruled out. Over the first 20 games of the regular season (including four starts), Valanciunas is averaging 11.9 points, 7.6 rebounds and 2.1 assists over 19.6 minutes per game.