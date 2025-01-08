Jonas Valanciunas News: Steps into starting lineup

Valanciunas is in Wednesday's starting lineup against the 76ers.

The veteran big man will hold down the fort at center in the absence of rookie first-rounder Alexandre Sarr (illness) on Wednesday. Valanciunas has averaged 14.9 points, 10.6 rebounds, 2.4 assists and 1.7 blocks in 25.6 minutes over seven games as a starter this season, so he's certainly in line for a short-term boost in fantasy value against Philadelphia.