Jonas Valanciunas headshot

Jonas Valanciunas News: Steps into starting lineup

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on January 8, 2025 at 3:40pm

Valanciunas is in Wednesday's starting lineup against the 76ers.

The veteran big man will hold down the fort at center in the absence of rookie first-rounder Alexandre Sarr (illness) on Wednesday. Valanciunas has averaged 14.9 points, 10.6 rebounds, 2.4 assists and 1.7 blocks in 25.6 minutes over seven games as a starter this season, so he's certainly in line for a short-term boost in fantasy value against Philadelphia.

Jonas Valanciunas
Washington Wizards
