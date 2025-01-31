Fantasy Basketball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Jonas Valanciunas headshot

Jonas Valanciunas News: Struggles shooting as starter

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on January 31, 2025

Valanciunas finished Thursday's 134-96 loss to the Lakers with five points (1-8 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 3-3 FT), three rebounds and three assists across 18 minutes.

Valanciunas once again got the starting nod Thursday while Alex Sarr (ankle) remains out, and struggled to find his shot in the outing but did manage to lead all Wizards starters in assists. Valanciunas has been relatively quiet offensively as of late, failing to reach double figures in scoring in six of his last 10 outings.

Jonas Valanciunas
Washington Wizards
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now