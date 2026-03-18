Jonas Valanciunas headshot

Jonas Valanciunas News: Stuck in reserve role

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on March 18, 2026 at 12:17pm

Valanciunas posted eight points (3-10 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 2-6 FT), nine rebounds and one assist across 19 minutes during Tuesday's 124-96 victory over Philadelphia.

The minutes and boards were both the veteran big man's most since the Feb. 3 loss in Detroit. As long as Nikola Jokic is healthy for the Nuggets, Valanciunas should remain stuck in the No. 2 center spot with limited fantasy upside. Valanciunas has averaged 4.9 points, 3.3 rebounds and 1.0 assists in 8.2 minutes per contest in his last seven games, shooting 56.5 percent from the field.

Jonas Valanciunas
Denver Nuggets
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