Jonas Valanciunas News: Traded to Sacramento

The Wizards traded Valanciunas on Wednesday to the Kings in exchange for Sidy Cissoko and two second-round picks, NBA reporter Marc Stein reports.

Valanciunas has seemingly been on the trading block since he became eligible to be moved this season after signing with the Wizards in free agency this past summer. The veteran big man has been in countless trade rumors but was finally dealt to the Kings, who have been very active on the trade market, recently acquiring Zach LaVine in a deal involving De'Aaron Fox being shipped to the Spurs. The veteran big man will get Sacramento some depth in the frontcourt, making up an intimidating frontline with Domantas Sabonis.