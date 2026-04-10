Jonas Valanciunas News: Vintage performance in win

Valanciunas ended with 23 points (9-14 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 4-4 FT), 17 rebounds, four assists and two blocks in 32 minutes during Friday's 127-107 win over the Thunder.

Valanciunas turned back the clock, moving into the starting lineup, as Denver opted to rest a number of its starters. Against a Thunder team that adopted the same strategy, Valanciunas was able to take full advantage, delivering his best performance of the season. While it was great to see some juice in the legs, don't expect Valanciunas to play more than about 12 minutes once the playoffs arrive.