Jonathan Isaac Injury: Added to injury report
Isaac (back) is now questionable for Wednesday's game against the Hornets, Mason Williams of SI.com reports.
The Magic have added Isaac to the injury report late due to a back injury, which doesn't bode well for his chances of playing. If the 27-year-old is ultimately downgraded to out, more minutes would be available to Wendell Carter and Tristan da Silva from Orlando's bench.
