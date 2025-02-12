Fantasy Basketball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Jonathan Isaac headshot

Jonathan Isaac Injury: Added to injury report

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on February 12, 2025 at 2:49pm

Isaac (back) is now questionable for Wednesday's game against the Hornets, Mason Williams of SI.com reports.

The Magic have added Isaac to the injury report late due to a back injury, which doesn't bode well for his chances of playing. If the 27-year-old is ultimately downgraded to out, more minutes would be available to Wendell Carter and Tristan da Silva from Orlando's bench.

Jonathan Isaac
Orlando Magic
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now