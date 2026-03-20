Jonathan Isaac Injury: Another absence coming
Isaac (knee) is out for Saturday's game against the Lakers.
Isaac being ruled out is not a surprise, as the team has yet to provide a timetable for his return. He can be considered week-to-week for the time being.
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