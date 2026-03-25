Jonathan Isaac headshot

Jonathan Isaac Injury: Another absence coming

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 25, 2026

Isaac is out for Thursday's game against the Kings due to a sprained left knee.

Thursday is set to mark an eighth consecutive absence for Isaac. The veteran forward carries no definitive timeline for his return to the court and can be considered out indefinitely.

Jonathan Isaac
Orlando Magic
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