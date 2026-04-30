Jonathan Isaac Injury: Another doubtful tag
Isaac (knee) is doubtful for Game 6 on Friday against Detroit.
The Magic are listing Isaac as doubtful with a left knee sprain ahead of a fourth consecutive contest. Jamal Cain is already set to fill in for the injured Franz Wagner (calf) on Friday, so it's possible Tristan da Silva will be needed to pick up a few extra minutes in Game 6.
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