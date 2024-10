Isaac (hip) will be considered a game-time decision Monday against the Pacers, Jason Beede of the Orlando Sentinel reports.

Isaac is "doing better," but the Magic will re-evaluate his status after warmups. In his lone appearance this season, Isaac logged three points (1-4 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 0-2 FT), three rebounds, two blocks and one steal across 11 minutes off the bench.