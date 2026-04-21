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Jonathan Isaac Injury: Doubtful for Game 2

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on April 21, 2026 at 2:42pm

Isaac (knee) is doubtful for Game 2 on Wednesday against the Pistons.

Isaac, who's limited to non-contact drills at practice, doesn't appear to be ready for game action amid his recovery from a left knee sprain. His expected absence Wednesday should at least keep Jamal Cain in the mix but will otherwise have a minimal impact on Orlando's frontcourt rotation.

Jonathan Isaac
Orlando Magic
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