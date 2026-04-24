Jonathan Isaac headshot

Jonathan Isaac Injury: Doubtful for Game 3

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 24, 2026

Isaac (knee) is doubtful for Game 3 on Saturday against the Pistons.

Isaac, who hasn't appeared in a game in over a month, is expected to remain a spectator due to a left knee sprain. Jamal Cain should continue to fill Isaac's spot in the rotation and see some playing time off the bench.

Jonathan Isaac
Orlando Magic
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