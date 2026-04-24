Jonathan Isaac Injury: Doubtful for Game 3
Isaac (knee) is doubtful for Game 3 on Saturday against the Pistons.
Isaac, who hasn't appeared in a game in over a month, is expected to remain a spectator due to a left knee sprain. Jamal Cain should continue to fill Isaac's spot in the rotation and see some playing time off the bench.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Jonathan Isaac See More
-
DraftKings NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, April 222 days ago
-
DraftKings NBA
DraftKings DFS NBA: Plays and Strategy for Friday, April 177 days ago
-
DraftKings NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Play-In Tournament Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, April 159 days ago
-
DraftKings NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Friday, April 1014 days ago
-
DraftKings NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, April 816 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Jonathan Isaac See More