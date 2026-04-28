Jonathan Isaac Injury: Doubtful for Game 5
Isaac (knee) is doubtful for Game 5 on Wednesday against the Pistons.
A sprained left knee has cost Isaac over a month and a half of action, and the oft-injured forward remains unlikely to return in Game 5. With Isaac expected to stay on the shelf, Jamal Cain should remain a fixture off the bench for the Magic on Wednesday.
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