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Jonathan Isaac Injury: Doubtful for Game 5

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 28, 2026

Isaac (knee) is doubtful for Game 5 on Wednesday against the Pistons.

A sprained left knee has cost Isaac over a month and a half of action, and the oft-injured forward remains unlikely to return in Game 5. With Isaac expected to stay on the shelf, Jamal Cain should remain a fixture off the bench for the Magic on Wednesday.

Jonathan Isaac
Orlando Magic
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