Jonathan Isaac headshot

Jonathan Isaac Injury: Downgraded to out

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 27, 2026

Isaac (knee) is out for Game 4 on Monday against the Pistons.

Isaac has been sidelined for a month and a half due to a left knee sprain, and the Magic haven't given any indication that the oft-injured forward's return to the court is at all imminent. Jamal Cain should continue to see some playing time off the bench in Isaac's continued absence Monday.

Jonathan Isaac
Orlando Magic
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