Jonathan Isaac Injury: Downgraded to out
Isaac (knee) is out for Game 4 on Monday against the Pistons.
Isaac has been sidelined for a month and a half due to a left knee sprain, and the Magic haven't given any indication that the oft-injured forward's return to the court is at all imminent. Jamal Cain should continue to see some playing time off the bench in Isaac's continued absence Monday.
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