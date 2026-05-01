Jonathan Isaac Injury: Downgraded to out
Isaac (knee) is out for Game 6 of the first round of the Eastern Conference playoffs Friday against Detroit.
As expected, the Magic have downgraded Isaac from doubtful to out for Game 6 due to a left knee sprain. If the Pistons survive Friday and force a Game 7, Isaac wouldn't appear to be in line to be available for that contest either.
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