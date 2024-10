Isaac won't return to Wednesday's game against the Heat due to left hip soreness.

Isaac will leave Wednesday's regular-season opener against Miami having logged three points (1-4 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 0-2 FT), three rebounds, one steal and two blocks across 11 minutes off the bench. The 27-year-old's next chance to play will come Friday against Brooklyn, the first leg of a back-to-back set.