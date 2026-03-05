Jonathan Isaac Injury: Iffy for Thursday
Isaac was added to the Magic's injury report and is listed as questionable for Thursday's game against the Mavericks due to left knee soreness.
The Magic will presumably provide an update on Isaac's status closer to pregame warmups, but he could end up being a game-time decision leading up to the 7 p.m. ET tipoff. With Wendell Carter (ankle) also listed as questionable, the Magic could need to lean more heavily on Goga Bitadze, Moritz Wagner, Tristan da Silva and Noah Penda to cover minutes in the frontcourt if both Carter and Isaac aren't available.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Jonathan Isaac See More
-
NBA Start/Sit
Fantasy Basketball Schedule: Four-Game Teams, Matchup Targets & Top Streaming Days3 days ago
-
DraftKings NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Friday, January 262 days ago
-
DraftKings NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, December 3164 days ago
-
DraftKings NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Thursday, December 1877 days ago
-
FanDuel NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Lineup Plays and Strategy for Friday, November 14111 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Jonathan Isaac See More