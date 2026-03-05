Jonathan Isaac headshot

Jonathan Isaac Injury: Iffy for Thursday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on March 5, 2026 at 8:01am

Isaac was added to the Magic's injury report and is listed as questionable for Thursday's game against the Mavericks due to left knee soreness.

The Magic will presumably provide an update on Isaac's status closer to pregame warmups, but he could end up being a game-time decision leading up to the 7 p.m. ET tipoff. With Wendell Carter (ankle) also listed as questionable, the Magic could need to lean more heavily on Goga Bitadze, Moritz Wagner, Tristan da Silva and Noah Penda to cover minutes in the frontcourt if both Carter and Isaac aren't available.

Jonathan Isaac
Orlando Magic
