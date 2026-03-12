Jonathan Isaac headshot

Jonathan Isaac Injury: Injures knee, timeline TBD

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on March 13, 2026 at 9:35am

Isaac was diagnosed with a left knee sprain after undergoing an MRI following Thursday's 136-131 overtime win over the Wizards. The Magic announced that a timeline for Isaac's return will be dependent on how he responds to treatment.

After missing three straight games with a left knee strain, Isaac was cleared to play Wednesday but wasn't part of the rotation in a 128-122 win over the Cavaliers. The Magic turned to Isaac off the bench for the second leg of the back-to-back set, but he played just 1:25 before succumbing to a new knee injury. Given that Isaac previously tore the ACL in the same knee back in August 2020, the Magic are likely to take a cautious approach with the veteran big man, even though the severity of his injury isn't yet known. Isaac should be expected to miss multiple games.

Jonathan Isaac
Orlando Magic
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Jonathan Isaac See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Jonathan Isaac See More
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Thursday, March 5
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Thursday, March 5
Author Image
Joe Mayo
8 days ago
Fantasy Basketball Schedule: Four-Game Teams, Matchup Targets & Top Streaming Days
NBA
Fantasy Basketball Schedule: Four-Game Teams, Matchup Targets & Top Streaming Days
Author Image
Dan Bruno
11 days ago
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Friday, January 2
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Friday, January 2
Author Image
Dan Bruno
70 days ago
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, December 31
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, December 31
Author Image
Joe Mayo
72 days ago
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Thursday, December 18
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Thursday, December 18
Author Image
Joe Mayo
85 days ago