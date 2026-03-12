Jonathan Isaac Injury: Injures knee, timeline TBD

Isaac was diagnosed with a left knee sprain after undergoing an MRI following Thursday's 136-131 overtime win over the Wizards. The Magic announced that a timeline for Isaac's return will be dependent on how he responds to treatment.

After missing three straight games with a left knee strain, Isaac was cleared to play Wednesday but wasn't part of the rotation in a 128-122 win over the Cavaliers. The Magic turned to Isaac off the bench for the second leg of the back-to-back set, but he played just 1:25 before succumbing to a new knee injury. Given that Isaac previously tore the ACL in the same knee back in August 2020, the Magic are likely to take a cautious approach with the veteran big man, even though the severity of his injury isn't yet known. Isaac should be expected to miss multiple games.