Jonathan Isaac Injury: Late scratch Thursday
Isaac is out for Thursday's game versus the Bulls due to an illness, Mason Williams of SI.com reports.
Despite not showing up on the injury report all day, an illness will keep Isaac out of Thursday's contest. Tristan da Silva, Jett Howard and Caleb Houstan are candidates to receive increased playing time in his absence. Isaac's next chance to suit up is Saturday's matchup with Milwaukee.
