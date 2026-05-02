Jonathan Isaac headshot

Jonathan Isaac Injury: Not expected to play Sunday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 2, 2026

Isaac (knee) is listed as doubtful for Sunday's Game 7 of the Eastern Conference first-round series against Detroit.

Isaac has appeared in only one game in the last two months, so the doubtful designation is hardly a surprise. If the 28-year-old manages to return for Sunday's contest, he may not see any action. If anything, Isaac might only be used sporadically throughout the contest for situational purposes.

Jonathan Isaac
Orlando Magic
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Jonathan Isaac See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Jonathan Isaac See More
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, April 29
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, April 29
Author Image
Joe Mayo
3 days ago
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Monday, April 27
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Monday, April 27
Author Image
Joe Mayo
5 days ago
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Saturday, April 25
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Saturday, April 25
Author Image
Dan Bruno
7 days ago
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, April 22
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, April 22
Author Image
Joe Mayo
10 days ago
DraftKings DFS NBA: Plays and Strategy for Friday, April 17
NBA
DraftKings DFS NBA: Plays and Strategy for Friday, April 17
Author Image
Dan Bruno
15 days ago