Jonathan Isaac Injury: Not expected to play Sunday
Isaac (knee) is listed as doubtful for Sunday's Game 7 of the Eastern Conference first-round series against Detroit.
Isaac has appeared in only one game in the last two months, so the doubtful designation is hardly a surprise. If the 28-year-old manages to return for Sunday's contest, he may not see any action. If anything, Isaac might only be used sporadically throughout the contest for situational purposes.
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