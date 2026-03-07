Jonathan Isaac Injury: Not playing Saturday
Isaac (knee) has been ruled out for Saturday's game against the Timberwolves.
Isaac will miss the front end of the Magic's back-to-back Saturday while tending to a left knee injury, and he'll look to be available for Sunday's contest against the Bucks. Tristan da Silva, Noah Penda and Goga Bitadze are all in line for a slight bump in minutes in Isaac's absence.
