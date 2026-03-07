Jonathan Isaac headshot

Jonathan Isaac Injury: Not playing Saturday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 7, 2026

Isaac (knee) has been ruled out for Saturday's game against the Timberwolves.

Isaac will miss the front end of the Magic's back-to-back Saturday while tending to a left knee injury, and he'll look to be available for Sunday's contest against the Bucks. Tristan da Silva, Noah Penda and Goga Bitadze are all in line for a slight bump in minutes in Isaac's absence.

Jonathan Isaac
Orlando Magic
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Jonathan Isaac
