Jonathan Isaac Injury: Out again for Game 5
Isaac (knee) is out for Wednesday's Game 5 against the Pistons.
As expected, Isaac will miss yet another contest for Orlando. He's likely going to be doubtful at best for Game 6 on Friday.
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