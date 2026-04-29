Jonathan Isaac headshot

Jonathan Isaac Injury: Out again for Game 5

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 29, 2026

Isaac (knee) is out for Wednesday's Game 5 against the Pistons.

As expected, Isaac will miss yet another contest for Orlando. He's likely going to be doubtful at best for Game 6 on Friday.

Jonathan Isaac
Orlando Magic
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