Jonathan Isaac Injury: Out again for Game 7
Isaac (knee) is listed as out for Sunday's Game 7 of the Eastern Conference first-round series against the Pistons.
Isaac hasn't played during this series, so his absence shouldn't catch anyone by surprise. If Orlando manages to advance to the second round, it's unknown if Isaac will be ready to go. However, even if the 28-year-old gets cleared to return at some point this postseason, he likely won't be much of a factor on either end of the floor.
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