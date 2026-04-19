Jonathan Isaac Injury: Out for Game 1
Isaac (knee) is out for Sunday's Game 1 against the Pistons.
Isaac will miss a 20th straight game due to a left knee injury. His next opportunity to suit up comes Wednesday for Game 2.
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