Jonathan Isaac headshot

Jonathan Isaac Injury: Out for Game 1

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 19, 2026

Isaac (knee) is out for Sunday's Game 1 against the Pistons.

Isaac will miss a 20th straight game due to a left knee injury. His next opportunity to suit up comes Wednesday for Game 2.

Jonathan Isaac
Orlando Magic
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