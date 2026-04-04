Jonathan Isaac Injury: Out for Sunday
Isaac (knee) is out for Friday's game against the Mavericks.
Isaac has no timeline for a return to the court due to a knee sprain. His next chance to play comes Monday against the Pistons, but his return doesn't look to be imminent.
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