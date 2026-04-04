Jonathan Isaac headshot

Jonathan Isaac Injury: Out for Sunday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on April 4, 2026 at 11:06am

Isaac (knee) is out for Friday's game against the Mavericks.

Isaac has no timeline for a return to the court due to a knee sprain. His next chance to play comes Monday against the Pistons, but his return doesn't look to be imminent.

Jonathan Isaac
Orlando Magic
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Jonathan Isaac See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Jonathan Isaac See More
NBA DFS Picks Today: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Friday, April 3
NBA
NBA DFS Picks Today: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Friday, April 3
Author Image
Dan Bruno
3 days ago
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, April 1
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, April 1
Author Image
Joe Mayo
5 days ago
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Thursday, March 26
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Thursday, March 26
Author Image
Joe Mayo
11 days ago
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Monday, March 23
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Monday, March 23
Author Image
Joe Mayo
14 days ago
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Thursday, March 19
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Thursday, March 19
Author Image
Joe Mayo
18 days ago