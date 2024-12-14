Fantasy Basketball
Jonathan Isaac headshot

Jonathan Isaac Injury: Probable to play Sunday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on December 14, 2024

Isaac (hamstring) is probable for Sunday's game against the Knicks.

Isaac has missed Orlando's last three outings due to a right hamstring injury, but his involvement in practice Friday suggests he should be available to return to the hardwood Sunday. Isaac is averaging 6.5 points, 4.7 rebounds and 1.4 blocks per game this season, so he shouldn't carry a lot of fantasy upside, especially since he's played off the bench in his 21 regular-season appearances.

Jonathan Isaac
Orlando Magic
