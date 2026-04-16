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Jonathan Isaac Injury: Questionable for Friday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 16, 2026

Isaac (knee) is questionable for Friday's Play-In Tournament game against the Hornets.

Isaac has missed over a month now due to a left knee sprain, but the Magic are leaving the door open for the forward to return in a must-win game Friday. If Isaac is ultimately deemed unable to play, Orlando would need Tristan da Silva and Jamal Cain to help fill out more playing time in the frontcourt.

Jonathan Isaac
Orlando Magic
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