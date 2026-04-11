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Jonathan Isaac Injury: Questionable for season finale

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 11, 2026

Isaac (knee) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against Boston, Philip Rossman-Reich of OrlandoMagicDaily.com reports.

Isaac has missed 20 of Orlando's last 21 contests, although he logged only one minute in his only appearance during that span. It's unknown how much action the 28-year-old will receive if he's able to suit up. However, with Orlando looking to avoid the Play-In, it's hard to imagine Isaac getting a prominent role in the season finale if he's available.

Jonathan Isaac
Orlando Magic
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