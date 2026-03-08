Jonathan Isaac Injury: Questionable for Sunday
Isaac (knee) is questionable for Sunday's game in Milwaukee, Dan Savage of the Magic's official site reports.
Isaac has missed the past two games for Orlando, but there's a chance he'll be able to get back out there for Sunday's game. If he plays, Goga Bitadze could drop out of the rotation.
