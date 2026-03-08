Jonathan Isaac headshot

Jonathan Isaac Injury: Questionable for Sunday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 8, 2026

Isaac (knee) is questionable for Sunday's game in Milwaukee, Dan Savage of the Magic's official site reports.

Isaac has missed the past two games for Orlando, but there's a chance he'll be able to get back out there for Sunday's game. If he plays, Goga Bitadze could drop out of the rotation.

Jonathan Isaac
Orlando Magic
