Jonathan Isaac Injury: Questionable for Wednesday
Isaac (knee) is questionable for Wednesday's Play-In Tournament game against the 76ers.
The oft-injured Isaac last appeared back on March 12, but he'll have an opportunity to overcome a left knee sprain and get back onto the court Wednesday. Isaac would likely have a minutes restriction if he's upgraded to available, which means Jamal Cain should remain at least somewhat involved off the bench in any event.
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