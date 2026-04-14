Jonathan Isaac headshot

Jonathan Isaac Injury: Questionable for Wednesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on April 14, 2026 at 2:15pm

Isaac (knee) is questionable for Wednesday's Play-In Tournament game against the 76ers.

The oft-injured Isaac last appeared back on March 12, but he'll have an opportunity to overcome a left knee sprain and get back onto the court Wednesday. Isaac would likely have a minutes restriction if he's upgraded to available, which means Jamal Cain should remain at least somewhat involved off the bench in any event.

Jonathan Isaac
Orlando Magic
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Jonathan Isaac See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Jonathan Isaac See More
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Friday, April 10
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Friday, April 10
Author Image
Dan Bruno
4 days ago
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, April 8
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, April 8
Author Image
Joe Mayo
6 days ago
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Monday, April 6
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Monday, April 6
Author Image
Joe Mayo
8 days ago
NBA DFS Picks Today: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Friday, April 3
NBA
NBA DFS Picks Today: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Friday, April 3
Author Image
Dan Bruno
11 days ago
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, April 1
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, April 1
Author Image
Joe Mayo
13 days ago