Jonathan Isaac Injury: Questionable to play Sunday
Isaac (illness) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Wizards, Jason Beede of the Orlando Sentinel reports.
Isaac missed Friday's loss to the Grizzlies with a non-COVID illness, but it seems it wasn't a severe problem, as the questionable tag suggests he might have a shot at playing after the one-game absence. Even if he's available, Isaac's return should create a lot of waves in fantasy. He's averaging only 3.9 points, 4.1 rebounds and 0.6 blocks across 15.0 minutes per game in seven February appearances.
