Fantasy Basketball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Jonathan Isaac headshot

Jonathan Isaac Injury: Questionable to play Sunday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 22, 2025

Isaac (illness) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Wizards, Jason Beede of the Orlando Sentinel reports.

Isaac missed Friday's loss to the Grizzlies with a non-COVID illness, but it seems it wasn't a severe problem, as the questionable tag suggests he might have a shot at playing after the one-game absence. Even if he's available, Isaac's return should create a lot of waves in fantasy. He's averaging only 3.9 points, 4.1 rebounds and 0.6 blocks across 15.0 minutes per game in seven February appearances.

Jonathan Isaac
Orlando Magic
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now