Jonathan Isaac Injury: Questionable to return
Isaac is questionable to return to Wednesday's game against the 76ers due to a right leg cramp, Dan Savage of the Magic's official site reports.
Isaac briefly went back to the locker room grabbing at his leg, but he was just dealing with a cramp. Considering there are only a few minutes left in the contest, it wouldn't be surprising to see Isaac stay on the bench the rest of the way.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball toolsSign Up Now