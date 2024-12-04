Fantasy Basketball
Jonathan Isaac headshot

Jonathan Isaac Injury: Questionable to return

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on December 4, 2024

Isaac is questionable to return to Wednesday's game against the 76ers due to a right leg cramp, Dan Savage of the Magic's official site reports.

Isaac briefly went back to the locker room grabbing at his leg, but he was just dealing with a cramp. Considering there are only a few minutes left in the contest, it wouldn't be surprising to see Isaac stay on the bench the rest of the way.

Jonathan Isaac
Orlando Magic
