Jonathan Isaac Injury: Remaining out Sunday
Isaac (knee) is listed as out for Sunday's game versus Boston.
Isaac has missed 20 of Orlando's last 21 games. Now, the question is if he will be able to suit up for the Play-In Tournament. Considering the 28-year-old has averaged only 10 minutes per contest throughout the campaign, his absence won't have much of an impact on the Magic's rotation in the final game of the regular season.
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