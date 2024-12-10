Jonathan Isaac Injury: Ruled out against Milwaukee
Isaac (hamstring) won't play in Tuesday's NBA Cup Quarterfinals game against the Bucks, Philip Rossman-Reich of OrlandoMagicDaily.com reports.
Isaac will miss his third straight contest Tuesday after being downgraded from questionable to out due to right hamstring soreness. Isaac's next chance to suit up could come Saturday if Orlando is able to advance to the NBA Cup Semifinals.
