Fantasy Basketball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Jonathan Isaac headshot

Jonathan Isaac Injury: Ruled out against Milwaukee

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on December 10, 2024

Isaac (hamstring) won't play in Tuesday's NBA Cup Quarterfinals game against the Bucks, Philip Rossman-Reich of OrlandoMagicDaily.com reports.

Isaac will miss his third straight contest Tuesday after being downgraded from questionable to out due to right hamstring soreness. Isaac's next chance to suit up could come Saturday if Orlando is able to advance to the NBA Cup Semifinals.

Jonathan Isaac
Orlando Magic
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now