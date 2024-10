Isaac (hip) has been ruled out for Monday's game against the Pacers.

Isaac will miss a third straight game but is getting closer to a return. In his lone appearance this season, Isaac logged three points (1-4 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 0-2 FT), three rebounds, two blocks and one steal across 11 minutes off the bench. In his absence, Gary Harris, Cole Anthony and Jett Howard have been given chances off the bench.