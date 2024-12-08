Jonathan Isaac Injury: Ruled out Sunday

Isaac (hamstring) has been ruled out for Sunday's matchup against the Suns.

Isaac was a late scratch ahead of Friday's loss to the 76ers due to right hamstring soreness, and he'll miss his second consecutive outing Sunday with the hamstring issue. With the big man sidelined, Moritz Wagner and Goga Bitadze should split playing time at center. Isaac's next chance to play will come Tuesday against the Bucks.