Jonathan Isaac Injury: Ruled out Thursday
Isaac is out for Thursday's game against the Mavericks due to left knee soreness.
Isaac was a late addition to the injury report, and his next chance to play now comes in Saturday's matchup against the Timberwolves in Minnesota. His absence could allow Tristan da Silva and Jevon Carter to see an uptick in playing time Thursday.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Jonathan Isaac See More
-
NBA Start/Sit
Fantasy Basketball Schedule: Four-Game Teams, Matchup Targets & Top Streaming Days3 days ago
-
DraftKings NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Friday, January 262 days ago
-
DraftKings NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, December 3164 days ago
-
DraftKings NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Thursday, December 1877 days ago
-
FanDuel NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Lineup Plays and Strategy for Friday, November 14111 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Jonathan Isaac See More