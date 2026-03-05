Jonathan Isaac headshot

Jonathan Isaac Injury: Ruled out Thursday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 5, 2026

Isaac is out for Thursday's game against the Mavericks due to left knee soreness.

Isaac was a late addition to the injury report, and his next chance to play now comes in Saturday's matchup against the Timberwolves in Minnesota. His absence could allow Tristan da Silva and Jevon Carter to see an uptick in playing time Thursday.

Jonathan Isaac
Orlando Magic
