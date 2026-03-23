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Jonathan Isaac Injury: Sidelined again Tuesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 23, 2026

Isaac (knee) is out for Tuesday's game against the Cavaliers.

Isaac will remain sidelined with a left knee sprain. Orlando has yet to provide an update on his availability moving forward, so he can be considered doubtful for Thursday's matchup with the Kings until more information surfaces.

Jonathan Isaac
Orlando Magic
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