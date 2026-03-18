Jonathan Isaac Injury: Still out with knee sprain
Isaac is out for Thursday's game against the Hornets with a left knee sprain.
The Magic last announced a week ago that a timetable for Isaac's return would be determined by how he responds to treatment. Until Orlando provides another update on the forward's status, it appears reasonable to consider Isaac week-to-week.
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