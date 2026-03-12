Jonathan Isaac headshot

Jonathan Isaac Injury: Walks to locker room

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 12, 2026

Isaac went to the locker room during the third quarter of Thursday's game against the Wizards due to an undisclosed injury, Cody Taylor of USA Today reports.

Isaac landed awkwardly on an alley-oop attempt, and he stayed down temporarily before walking back to the locker room to get checked out. He can be considered questionable to return until further notice.

Jonathan Isaac
Orlando Magic
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Jonathan Isaac
