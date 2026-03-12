Jonathan Isaac Injury: Walks to locker room
Isaac went to the locker room during the third quarter of Thursday's game against the Wizards due to an undisclosed injury, Cody Taylor of USA Today reports.
Isaac landed awkwardly on an alley-oop attempt, and he stayed down temporarily before walking back to the locker room to get checked out. He can be considered questionable to return until further notice.
