Jonathan Isaac Injury: Without timetable for return
Isaac underwent an MRI after Thursday's game against the Wizards, which confirmed a right knee sprain. He's without a timetable for a return, Philip Rossman-Reich of OrlandoMagicDaily.com reports.
This latest report notes that Isaac's return will be dictated by how he responds to treatment. Given the nature of the injury and his lengthy injury history, all signs point to the 28-year-old missing additional time. Isaac can be considered doubtful for Saturday's matchup against Miami until more information comes to light.
