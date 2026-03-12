Jonathan Isaac headshot

Jonathan Isaac Injury: Without timetable for return

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 12, 2026

Isaac underwent an MRI after Thursday's game against the Wizards, which confirmed a right knee sprain. He's without a timetable for a return, Philip Rossman-Reich of OrlandoMagicDaily.com reports.

This latest report notes that Isaac's return will be dictated by how he responds to treatment. Given the nature of the injury and his lengthy injury history, all signs point to the 28-year-old missing additional time. Isaac can be considered doubtful for Saturday's matchup against Miami until more information comes to light.

Jonathan Isaac
Orlando Magic
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Jonathan Isaac See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Jonathan Isaac See More
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Thursday, March 5
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Thursday, March 5
Author Image
Joe Mayo
7 days ago
Fantasy Basketball Schedule: Four-Game Teams, Matchup Targets & Top Streaming Days
NBA
Fantasy Basketball Schedule: Four-Game Teams, Matchup Targets & Top Streaming Days
Author Image
Dan Bruno
10 days ago
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Friday, January 2
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Friday, January 2
Author Image
Dan Bruno
69 days ago
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, December 31
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, December 31
Author Image
Joe Mayo
71 days ago
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Thursday, December 18
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Thursday, December 18
Author Image
Joe Mayo
84 days ago