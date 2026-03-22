Jonathan Isaac Injury: Won't play Monday vs. Indiana
Isaac (knee) has been ruled out for Monday's game against the Pacers.
Isaac has appeared in just one game since March 5 due to a left knee sprain, which he aggravated against the Wizards on March 12. His next chance to play is Tuesday against the Cavaliers, though he can be considered doubtful until the Magic provide a medical update for the veteran big man.
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