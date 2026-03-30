Jonathan Isaac Injury: Won't play Tuesday
Isaac is out for Tuesday's game against the Suns due to a sprained left knee.
Isaac has no timetable for a return to the floor due to the sprain. The veteran forward can be tentatively deemed doubtful for future contests until the Magic offer an update to suggest otherwise.
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