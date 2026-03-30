Jonathan Isaac headshot

Jonathan Isaac Injury: Won't play Tuesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on March 30, 2026 at 1:23pm

Isaac is out for Tuesday's game against the Suns due to a sprained left knee.

Isaac has no timetable for a return to the floor due to the sprain. The veteran forward can be tentatively deemed doubtful for future contests until the Magic offer an update to suggest otherwise.

Jonathan Isaac
Orlando Magic
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