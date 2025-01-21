Jonathan Isaac Injury: Won't return against Toronto

Isaac is out for the remainder of Tuesday's game versus the Raptors due to an illness, Dan Savage of the Magic's official site reports. Isaac will finish the contest with zero points (0-3 FG, 0-2 3Pt) and two rebounds in five minutes.

Isaac was dealing with an injury heading into Tuesday's contest but attempted to give it a go. The 27-year-old guard was only able to last five minutes before being ruled out for the remainder of the game. Isaac's next chance to suit up is Thursday's matchup with Portland.