Jonathan Isaac Injury: Won't return Thursday
Isaac won't return to Thursday's game versus the Wizards due to a left knee sprain, Dan Savage of the Magic's official site reports.
Isaac will end his evening with one rebound in one minute. He's going to continue to be evaluated, so for now, Isaac should be considered questionable for Saturday's game in Miami.
