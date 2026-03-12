Jonathan Isaac headshot

Jonathan Isaac Injury: Won't return Thursday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 12, 2026

Isaac won't return to Thursday's game versus the Wizards due to a left knee sprain, Dan Savage of the Magic's official site reports.

Isaac will end his evening with one rebound in one minute. He's going to continue to be evaluated, so for now, Isaac should be considered questionable for Saturday's game in Miami.

Jonathan Isaac
Orlando Magic
