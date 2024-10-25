Jonathan Isaac Injury: Won't suit up vs. Nets

Isaac (hip) has been ruled out for Friday's game against the Nets.

Isaac left Wednesday's matchup against the Heat due to left hip soreness, during which he logged three points (1-4 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 0-2 FT), three rebounds, two blocks and one steal across 11 minutes off the bench. With the 27-year-old out, the Magic will likely take an extended look at Moritz Wagner behind Wendell Carter at center. Isaac's next chance to feature will come Saturday against the Grizzlies.