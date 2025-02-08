Jonathan Isaac News: Flirts with double-double

Isaac amassed 14 points (6-7 FG, 2-3 3Pt) and eight rebounds over 18 minutes during Saturday's 112-111 victory over the Spurs.

Isaac fell two rebounds short of just his second double-double of the season, scoring double-digits for the tenth time in 48 games played. The Magic continue to run with a three-center lineup, meaning Isaac's playing time is unlikely to elevate beyond 20 minutes on most nights. He provides them with an elite defensive presence, both at the rim and on the perimeter. However, a well-documented injury history is likely to limit his upside moving forward.