Jonathan Isaac News: Gets in foul trouble

Isaac ended Sunday's 100-92 victory over Brooklyn with two points (1-1 FG), one rebound and one block across eight minutes.

With Isaac picking up four fouls, the Magic went in a different direction Sunday night. Prior to this dud, Isaac had seen at least 19 minutes in eight of his previous nine games. He's been a shot-blocking specialist in fantasy to open the season, averaging 1.4 swats in just 17.2 minutes per game.